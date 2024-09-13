Biden, Kishida Agree to Enhance S. Korea-US-Japan Cooperation against N. Korean Threats

Photo : YONHAP News

United States President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio have agreed to enhance trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the United States and Japan in response to North Korea's nuclear threats.The White House and Japan's Foreign Ministry said that the two leaders reached the agreement during their summit in Delaware, which was held hours before the four-way Quad summit involving the leaders of the United States, Japan, Australia and India.The White House said that Biden commended Kishida's courage and conviction in strengthening ties with South Korea, which enabled the launch of a new era of U.S.-Japan-South Korea trilateral cooperation at the historic Camp David Summit in August 2023.The two leaders also reiterated their resolve to maintain peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and underscored their opposition to any attempts to change the status quo by force.They also agreed to continue their assistance to Ukraine and maintain strong sanctions against Russia.