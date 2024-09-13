Menu Content

S. Korea, Czech Republic Agree to Set up Dialogue on Economic Cooperation

Written: 2024-09-22 13:54:55Updated: 2024-09-22 14:01:42

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the Czech Republic have agreed to launch a dialogue channel to discuss economic cooperation and to enhance financial cooperation between their state-run financial institutions.

According to the Finance Ministry, the two countries reached an agreement during a meeting between Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok and his Czech colleague, Zbynek Stanjura, in Prague on Friday.

The meeting occurred while Choi was in Europe with President Yoon Suk Yeol on an official visit.

During the meeting, the two sides agreed to enhance financial cooperation between the Finance Ministries of the two nations in relation to the Czech Republic's nuclear power plant project. The Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power was chosen as the preferred bidder for the project in July.

The two sides also agreed to set up a high-level dialogue channel to discuss ways of stronger cooperation on economic and financial issues. The inaugural meeting is expected to be held in the first half of next year.

The two ministries also signed a memorandum of understanding for the Economic Innovation Partnership Program, which aims to deepen policy cooperation on power systems and energy.
