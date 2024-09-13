Health Minister Reaffirms Gov't Open to Adjusting Medical School Admissions Quota for 2026

Photo : YONHAP News

Health and Welfare Minister Cho Kyoo-hong has reaffirmed that the government may revisit the medical school admissions quota for the 2026 academic year from scratch if the medical community presents a reasonable proposal.Appearing on a KBS program on Sunday, the minister, however, stressed that the quota for the 2025 academic year, which the government increased by two-thousand, cannot be adjusted as universities have already accepted applications for early admission for 2025.As for the government's call for a "reasonable" proposal on the quota, Cho said that the government is asking the medical community to bring a science-based quota as the community is denouncing the government's two-thousand quota hike as unscientific and unfounded.The minister said that the government agrees on the need and importance of a proposed consultative body involving the government, ruling and opposition parties and the medical community to discuss medical reform.He added that if the medical community joins the body, the government is willing to actively engage in dialogue regardless of the format of the consultative body.Cho said that he apologizes for causing inconveniences and pains to the people with the prolonged medical crisis, but added that it is inappropriate for him to publicly mention whether he will step down or not amid the crisis.