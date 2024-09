Photo : KBS News

The South Korean military believes North Korea has sent more trash balloons over the inter-Korean border.In a text message sent to local reporters on Sunday evening, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said trash-laden balloons could move toward Seoul and neighboring Gyeonggi Province, considering the direction of the wind.The apparent balloon launch would be the 22nd in a campaign that started May 28 in response to anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent via balloon by defectors’ groups in South Korea.It comes four days after the previous trash balloon launch.According to military authorities, no hazardous materials have been found so far.