Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics and the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company(TSMC) are reportedly considering whether to build new factories in the United Arab Emirates(UAE).Citing people familiar with the matter, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday that executives from TSMC, the world’s largest chipmaker, visited the UAE recently to discuss building a plant complex there.The report also said Samsung sent emissaries to the Middle Eastern country recently to discuss building a new factory in the coming years, citing separate sources.But the paper said the discussions are in early stages and that the projects might not pan out, given the array of technical and other hurdles standing in the way.