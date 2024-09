Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has captured its third FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup title after defeating Japan.The North’s women’s soccer team beat Japan one-nil on Sunday in the final at Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campín in Bogotá, Colombia.Choe Il-son netted the winning goal in the 15th minute.The team reached the final after defeating the world’s top-ranked team, the United States, one-nil in the semifinals.North Korea previously won FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup titles in 2006 and 2016 and is only the third country to have won three times, after Germany and the United States.The North Korean team won all seven matches leading up to the final, including the group stage games, scoring a total of 25 goals and losing just four.