Health Minister Apologizes for Crisis, but Resists Pressure to Step Down

Photo : YONHAP News

Health and Welfare Minister Cho Kyoo-hong has apologized to the public for the prolonged health care crisis, but still refuses to resign or back down from the government’s reform plans.Appearing on a KBS program Sunday, the minister addressed criticism from the medical community and its insistent calls for his dismissal.[Sound bite: Health and Welfare Minister Cho Kyoo-hong(Korean-English)]“Regarding an apology, I would like to offer an apology to the people, who are experiencing inconvenience and suffering due to the disruptions in medical services. However, it is difficult for me to comment on demands from the opposition party or anyone else. I ask for your understanding."“When the medical situation is so urgent, it does not seem appropriate for the person responsible for health care policy to publicly say whether or not he plans to step down.”Doctors’ groups have asked President Yoon Suk Yeol to dismiss the health minister, saying his departure is a precondition for their participation in a proposed consultative body that would also involve the government and the ruling and opposition parties.One of the most contentious issues is the medical school admissions quota for the 2025 academic year, which the government increased by one-thousand-500 students over the objections of doctors, with plans to increase it further the following year.Trainee doctors walked out in protest in February, aggravating the problem of short-staffing in hospitals.[Sound bite: Health and Welfare Minister Cho Kyoo-hong(Korean-English)]“To address the most sensitive issue, the medical school admissions quota, universities have begun accepting applications for early admission for the 2025 academic year. That’s why it would be difficult to adjust the quota. For 2026, as the government has said multiple times, it can be reconsidered from scratch if the medical community presents a reasonable proposal.”The minister said the government agrees on the need for a bipartisan consultative body, adding that if the medical community joins, the government is willing to actively engage in dialogue regardless of the format.