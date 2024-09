Photo : YONHAP News

All takeoff and landing were suspended twice at Incheon International Airport due to North Korean trash balloons.According to the Incheon International Airport Corporation, a trash-laden balloon was found in the skies near the airport at around 5:25 a.m. Monday, forcing suspension of the runway until it was confirmed to have fallen into the sea at around 6:43 a.m.Takeoff and landing were halted the second time after debris from the balloons was found at the airport's warehouse and airside at 6:55 a.m. until 7:08 a.m.Authorities have been halting runway operation for safety, whenever the trash balloons approach the airport within a certain distance.Since May this year, Pyongyang has floated the trash balloons 22 times south of the border.