Panel Investigating 2022 Itaewon Crowd Crush Elects Chair

Photo : YONHAP News

Jeonbuk National University Law School professor Song Ki-choon is chairing a special independent committee to investigate the Itaewon crowd crush that killed 159 people and injured nearly 200 others in 2022.At its inaugural plenary session Monday, the nine-member panel unanimously voted to appoint Song, who previously led a similar committee in charge of investigating accidental deaths in the military.The panel, which launched four months after a related bill passed parliament in May, is accepting requests and suggestions between October 2 and June 30, 2025.The panel is inviting suggestions from the victims’ families; from anyone who suffered physical, psychological or financial damage as a result of the tragedy; and from those who took part in emergency rescue and recovery efforts on a voluntary basis.The committee also approved the formation of a preparatory team composed of seven government officials and eight civilian experts.Song pledged to uncover the cause of the tragedy and examine the way state agencies handled it, focusing on accountability and state support measures.