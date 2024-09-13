N. Korea Accuses US of Reviving Cold War in Indo-Pacific Region

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has denounced the United States, saying it is inciting confrontations in the Indo-Pacific region by organizing its trilateral security partnership with Australia and the United Kingdom and its Quadrilateral Security Dialogue(Quad) with Australia, India and Japan.The North's ruling party newspaper Rodong Sinmun said Monday that by mobilizing those groups and pursuing military cooperation with partners such as South Korea, Japan and Australia, the U.S. is attempting to create one giant military alliance.The paper said the U.S. claims to seek a free and open Indo-Pacific region, and to want global peace, security and prosperity, but is actually maintaining its hegemony by compelling its allies to isolate and subdue China, Russia and other nations.Pyongyang said Washington's “invasive” Indo-Pacific strategy has aggravated tensions and threatened regional peace and security, to the point where a new Cold War configuration is emerging in the Asia-Pacific region.Following talks in the U.S. state of Delaware on Saturday, the leaders of the four Quad nations adopted a joint declaration condemning the North's nuclear provocations and pledging to work toward the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.