S. Korea's Population Forecast to Drop 30 Notches in World Ranking by 2072

Photo : YONHAP News

Statisticians expect South Korea's population to fall 30 notches in the world ranking over the next five decades.According to a report released by Statistics Korea on Monday, the nation's population, which stands at 52 million this year, is on track to reach 36 million by 2072.Of all the countries on the list, India is the most populous with one-point-45 billion people in 2024. South Korea, which currently ranks 29th, is forecast to fall to 59th place by 2072, with its growth rate declining from zero-point-07 percent to minus one-point-31 percent.The global population, meanwhile, is projected to increase from eight-point-16 billion to ten-point-22 billion, with its growth rate dropping from zero-point-86 percent to zero-point-13 percent during the same period.By 2072, adults aged 65 or older are expected to account for 47-point-seven percent of South Korea’s population, up from the current 19-point-two percent and the third-highest figure in the world, placing South Korea right behind Hong Kong and Puerto Rico.In comparison, the world average for people over 65 is forecast to rise from ten-point-two percent to 20-point-three percent.