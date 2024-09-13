Top Diplomats from S. Korea, US, Japan to Meet on Margins of UN General Assembly

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul is set to meet with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts for talks on North Korea on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.According to Seoul's foreign ministry, Cho will attend the trilateral ministerial meeting on Monday, local time, along with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa.The ministers are expected to discuss the North's recent unveiling of its highly enriched uranium(HEU) production facility and the regime's military cooperation with Russia, while reaffirming enhancement of the trilateral coordination against the North.They are also likely to check up on the three-way cooperation ahead of leadership changes in the U.S. and Japan, and discuss ways to continue the cooperative framework.On Tuesday, local time, Cho will hold a bilateral meeting with his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla, the first time for the two sides' top diplomats to meet since forging diplomatic relations in February.An official at Seoul's foreign ministry said talks are expected to include progress on establishing permanent missions in each other's capital city.