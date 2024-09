Photo : YONHAP News

Two domestic helpers from the Philippines who were part of a government pilot project have left their posts in Seoul and are now unreachable.According to the labor ministry on Monday, the two women packed their belongings and left their accommodations in Yeoksam-dong, Gangnam District, September 15 during the Chuseok holiday and have been unreachable ever since.One left her cellphone behind, while the other took hers but turned it off.Their departure without notice comes just two weeks after the pilot program began, as a way to provide families with affordable help around the house.The two domestic helpers had reportedly expressed discontentment over the salary, saying factory workers were paid more.