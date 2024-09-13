Committee to Hold Hearing on Impeachment Motion Against Prosecutor Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The parliamentary legislation committee will hold a hearing next week over an opposition-tabled motion to impeach a prosecutor who led an investigation into an illegal remittance to North Korea involving main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung.The committee on Monday submitted the impeachment motion and approved a plan to look into the adequacy of the motion at the hearing set to be held on October 2.The DP, which has decided to push ahead with impeachment motions of four prosecutors, including Park Sang-yong who led the remittance probe, as a party platform, intends to look into their adequacy before submitting the motions for plenary voting.The main opposition claims that Park had appeased and forced former Gyeonggi Province Vice Governor Lee Hwa-young, a key figure in the remittance scandal, to give a false testimony, thereby abusing his authority.Park is also accused of publicizing facts of a suspected crime prior to indictment.