The entire route of the Korea Dulle Trail linking the three coasts surrounding the southern part of the Korean Peninsula and the inter-Korean border to the north has opened.The opening of the entire course that stretches some four-thousand-500-kilometer was celebrated through a ceremony on Monday at the Unification Observatory in Goseong, Gangwon Province.After the project broke ground in 2009, tracks along the east coast were completed in 2016, through the south coast in 2020, and the west coast in 2022, before the final section along the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) was finished this year.The tourism ministry has designated a "low carbon travel period" until October 13, inviting people to travel on the route on foot or bicycle.The ministry said it intends to foster various regional tourism resources linking the Korea Dulle Trail and nearby tourism contents.