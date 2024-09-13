Fall Foliage to Start Later Due to Recent Heat Wave

Photo : YONHAP News

Due to the long heat wave this year, fall foliage is expected to peak later than usual.The Korea Forest Service(KFS) announced on Monday that Seorak Mountain in Gangwon Province is expected to reach its peak foliage from October 22 to 23, the Korea National Arboretum from October 25 to 30, Juwang Mountain from October 16 to 24, Jiris Mountain from October 21 to 25 and Halla Mountain from October 26 to November 6.The KFS said that while there are regional differences, the foliage will be later than last year, and in particular, the peak foliage period for Mongolian oak trees will be about five days later than the average recorded during the past two years.It added that the main reason for the delay is that the average temperature from June to August period rose about one-point-three degrees Celsius compared to the recorded average for the past ten years.The KFS publishes its fall foliage forecast map based on seasonal data observed at 112 locations across the country.