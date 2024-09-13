Menu Content

Former Chief of Staff Under Moon Administration Raises 'Two-nation' Solution for Unification

Photo : YONHAP News

Former presidential chief of staff under the former Moon Jae-in administration called on the country to move towards a more realistic approach of a 'two-nation' solution on the Korean Peninsula.

Taking to his social media page on Monday, Im Jong-seok questioned why a two-nation system has not been approached to achieve peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Im said a realistic approach to unification would be for the two Koreas to live as two separate countries, but be able to cooperate peacefully and freely move between the two countries.

The former presidential chief of staff criticized the Yoon administration for responding to Kim Jong-un's hostilities towards South Korea with confrontation and conflict without any dialogue, calling it a 'two-hostile nation' situation.

During his keynote speech at the 6th anniversary of the September 19 Joint Declaration last week, Im called for the two Koreas to learn to embrace each other and not just push for unification.
