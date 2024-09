Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency(SMPA) is investigating 74 people suspected of committing deepfake sex crimes through messenger app Telegram.During a regular press conference on Monday, SMPA Commissioner Kim Bong-sik said the police are investigating 126 cases and have identified 74 suspects after an intensive crackdown since the end of last month.By age group, most of the suspects under investigation or 51 of them were teenagers, making up 69 percent, followed by 21 in their 20s making up 28 percent and two in their 30s.In regards to the SMPA's investigation into Telegram on suspicion of abetting deepfake crimes, an official at the agency said that they're currently taking all necessary measures in cooperation with overseas law enforcement authorities.