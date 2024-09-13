Menu Content

Top Office Rejects PPP Chair's Request for Private Meeting with Yoon

Written: 2024-09-23 18:54:40Updated: 2024-09-23 18:55:02

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office rejected a request by ruling People Power Party(PPP) chair Han Dong-hoon to hold a private meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol, saying separate discussions would be needed to facilitate such a meeting. 

An official at the presidential office told reporters on Monday that the dinner meeting with the new PPP leadership on Tuesday was organized for the president to convey words of encouragement. 

Han had hoped to hold a one-on-one meeting with the president on the sidelines of the dinner at the presidential office, which will proceed as planned. 

Meanwhile, the top office reiterated that it’s realistically impossible to adjust the admissions quota of medical schools for the 2025 academic year as universities have already begun accepting applications for early admission. 

It reaffirmed the stance of being open to discussing the quota for the 2026 academic year from square one should the medical community present reasonable suggestions.
