Gender Equality Committee Passes Bill on Slapping Heavier Penalties on Digital Sex Crimes

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly’s Gender Equality and Family Committee on Monday passed a revised bill that seeks to strengthen the level of punishment against digital sex crimes using deepfake technology.The bill, which seeks revisions to the Act on the Protection of Children and Youth Against Sex Offenses, aims to create a new penalty policy for acts of threatening or forcing children and youths using sexually-explicit material as well as to slap heavier punishment on such acts.Under the revised bill, acts of intimidating children or youths using sexually-explicit material can face up to three years in prison, two years longer than existing laws.The act of coercing minors with such material can be slapped with a maximum of five years in prison, up two years from current laws.The committee also passed a revised bill that stipulates that it is the state’s obligation to delete illegal videos and help victims of sex crimes return to normal life.