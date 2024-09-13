US Proposes Ban on Connected Cars with Chinese, Russian Tech

Photo : YONHAP News

Citing national security concerns, the United States is moving to ban the sale or import of smart vehicles featuring Chinese or Russian technology.In an announcement on Monday, the U.S. Commerce Department proposed a rule that would prohibit the import and sale of vehicle connectivity system(VCS) or automated driving system(ADS) hardware or software made by manufacturers with links to China or Russia.The software prohibitions would take effect for model year 2027, and the hardware prohibitions would take effect for model year 2030.The department said the proposed rule would also prevent the use of VCS or ADS tech from China or Russia in vehicles manufactured within the U.S.Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement that without these measures, a foreign adversary could shut down or take control of vehicles operating in the United States, creating chaos on the country’s roads.Many automakers use parts imported from China, and the proposed rule is expected to affect foreign automakers exporting to the United States.