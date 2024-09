Photo : YONHAP News

The Israeli military reportedly attacked Hezbollah targets in Lebanon with hundreds of airstrikes Monday, killing nearly 500 people.The Israeli military said in a statement that in the past 24 hours, about 650 Israeli airstrikes hit more than eleven-hundred Hezbollah facilities in southern and eastern Lebanon.Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said Monday that the Israel Defense Forces had destroyed tens of thousands of Hezbollah rockets.Lebanon's health ministry said the Israeli strikes killed 492 people, including 35 children, and wounded about 16-hundred people in southern Lebanon and in the Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon.Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said thousands of people fled the areas that were under attack.According to Lebanese authorities cited in an Associated Press report, Monday was the deadliest attack in the country since the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah.