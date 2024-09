Photo : YONHAP News

Producer prices fell slightly in August due to a decline in the prices of industrial products, despite a sharp rise in the prices of agricultural products.The Bank of Korea said Tuesday that the producer price index for all commodities and services dropped zero-point-one percent in August from a month earlier to 119-point-41.The index, a key indicator of future inflation, fell for the first time in seven months in June before rising again in July.Compared with the same month last year, the index rose one-point-six percent to post year-over-year increases for the 13th consecutive month.The fall was led by a zero-point-eight percent drop in the prices of industrial goods, although the prices of agricultural, forestry and fishery products rose five-point-three percent in August from a month ago.Gas, water and electricity prices gained one-point-two percent last month.