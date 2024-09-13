Menu Content

Politics

Gov't, Ruling Party to Propose Youth Employment Legislation

Written: 2024-09-24 11:16:52Updated: 2024-09-24 11:28:03

Photo : YONHAP News

The government and the ruling People Power Party have agreed to introduce legislation to support young people facing difficulties in education, employment and other areas of life.

The ruling party’s policy chief, Kim Sang-hoon, said the decision was reached Monday during a policy coordination meeting at the National Assembly.

The ruling bloc says it intends to support the employment of young people at small and medium-sized businesses by launching preferential savings products for employees of those businesses next month.

The government plans to release a list of 30-thousand small and medium-sized businesses where young people would like to work, while providing active support for youth employment programs. 

The government also plans to establish a system to identify people who remain unemployed for prolonged periods after graduation and says it will spend 20 billion won($14.99 million) on employment support services.

The ruling bloc increased the budget for youth employment support projects to two-point-29 trillion won for next year, up 16 percent from this year’s one-point-96 trillion won.
