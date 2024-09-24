Yoon Denies Czech Reactors Underpriced, Denounces Claim as 'Deplorable'

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has rebutted what he called “groundless rumors” that South Korea’s bid for a project to build nuclear reactors in the Czech Republic was abnormally low.In his opening remarks during a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, Yoon denounced the politicians he said were making the claims, calling them "deplorable" and arguing that no company would participate in an unprofitable project.The president accused critics of “sabotaging” companies that are working hard to win projects and the government that supports their efforts.During summit talks with Czech President Petr Pavel and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Yoon said the nuclear power plant project would be an opportunity to significantly advance the strategic partnership between the two countries, and he vowed South Korea’s best efforts to ensure its success.Yoon also said the two nations could establish a “nuclear power alliance,” collaborating on all aspects of the nuclear energy cycle.