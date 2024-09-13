Yoon Pursues New Regulation to Divert Natural Disaster Funds for Emergency Health Care

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is pursuing a new regulation to allow local governments to divert funds allotted for the management of natural disasters and use them for emergency health care services.Presiding over a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, Yoon said the new regulation would establish legal grounds for the use of those funds to support emergency health care facilities and personnel, making human and material resources available promptly whenever there is a need for them.Discussing the shortage of medical professionals during the recent Chuseok holiday, especially for essential services such as delivery room care and neonatal care, Yoon reiterated the need to push for reforms to improve the working environment for people in those fields.Stressing that the health care system cannot effectively deliver essential services to all regions of the country without the government’s proposed reforms, the president pledged to make a concerted effort to ensure the public can access high-quality health care anywhere, anytime.