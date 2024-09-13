Gov't, Industry Players Discuss Response to Possible US Ban on Import, Sale of Connected Vehicles Linked to China, Russia

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has met with automobile industry players to discuss a proposed U.S. ban on the sale of connected vehicles with autonomous driving and communications functions that rely on software or parts manufactured in China or Russia.The discussion took place Tuesday between officials from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and representatives of the domestic auto industry and related organizations.Earlier, the U.S. Department of Commerce proposed a rule to prohibit the import or sale of connected vehicles integrating certain software and hardware with links to China or Russia, citing national security concerns.The ban on software integrated into the vehicle connectivity systems and automated driving systems would take effect for the 2027 model year, and the ban on hardware would go into force for the 2030 model year.The South Korean auto industry recognized that the scope of the proposed rules had narrowed and a grace period on their enforcement had greatly reduced the uncertainties.It pledged to put forth a response strategy in the near future.Seoul, which raised concerns about the envisioned rules in April, intends to submit feedback during the 30-day suggestion period, requesting that the U.S. take steps to minimize their impact on South Korean industries.