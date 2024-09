Photo : KBS News

In response to a deadly traffic accident near Seoul City Hall in July, the Seoul Metropolitan Government is taking steps to protect pedestrians.Reinforced safety fences capable of stopping an eight-ton vehicle moving at 55 kilometers per hour will be installed on 98 roads in locations where there is a high risk of accidents, such as near steep slopes or sharp curves.LED signs will also be installed on roads deemed confusing for drivers.At the time of the accident in July, there were criticisms that a “no entry” sign was difficult to see and a safety fence was not up to standard.The Seoul Metropolitan Government has decided to drastically improve traffic safety to prevent similar accidents.