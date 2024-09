Photo : YONHAP News

The first frost of the season was observed on Tuesday at the Daecheongbong Peak in Seorak Mountain.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) and the Seoraksan National Park Office, the frost was observed around 7 a.m..It was 36 days earlier than the first frost observed at the same peak last year, when it reported the first frost on October 29.However, since Seorak Mountain is not an official seasonal observation site, Tuesday's first frost will be a reference.An official at the Gangwon Regional Meteorological Administration explained that the frost came earlier than usual because of the cold air from the north, combined with clear weather and the lack of wind.