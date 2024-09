Photo : YONHAP News

The government is expected to announce next Wednesday interim results from an audit into the Korea Football Association's(KFA) appointment of Hong Myung-bo as head coach of the men's national team.Yu In-chon, minister of culture, sports and tourism, told the parliamentary culture and sports committee on Tuesday that any wrongdoing found in the audit will be clearly pointed out, after which the KFA would have to decide on Hong's fate.The ministry launched the audit in mid-July to look into the governing body's operations and any impropriety amid controversy over procedures taken by the KFA, or lack thereof, prior to Hong's appointment.The KFA is subject to the ministry's audit as it is a public service-related organization that receives financial support from the central and local governments surpassing one billion won, or around 749-thousand U.S. dollars.