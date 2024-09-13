Prosecution May Investigate Roh Tae-Woo Slush Fund Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution is considering whether to investigate allegations that former President Roh Tae-woo pocketed 30 billion won, or $22.5 million, in slush funds.Sources in the legal community said Tuesday that the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office received a request Thursday from former lawmaker Lee Hee-kyu to look into the matter.The suspicions surfaced during the divorce proceedings of SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won and Roh So-young, the daughter of the late president.Lee, who heads the Korea Elderly Welfare Association, made the request in a complaint filed against nine people, including Chey, Roh So-young and the wife and younger brother of the late president.After reviewing Lee’s complaint, the prosecution is expected to decide whether to investigate the case, transfer it to the police or dismiss it.In dividing up the marital assets between Chey and Roh So-young in May, the Seoul High Court said the late president’s 30 billion won helped SK Group grow into the conglomerate it is today.