Politics

Top Offices Discusses Responses to Israel-Hezbollah Conflict

Written: 2024-09-24 18:27:54Updated: 2024-09-24 18:31:25

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office on Tuesday discussed ways to respond to the cross-border fighting between Israel and Hezbollah. 

The top office reviewed the safety status of Koreans residents, military units and diplomatic missions in the Middle East while going over ways to strengthen public safety measures, including emergency evacuation efforts in the event of contingency. 

To restore stability in the Middle East, the top office decided to work closely with the international community and have related ministries take necessary preemptive steps depending on future situations. 

While assessing that the latest conflict would have limited effect on the supply of oil and gas as well as in marine logistics, the presidential office decided to continue to keenly monitor both domestic and overseas markets to be prepared for drastic changes in related affairs. 

Tuesday’s meeting was co-chaired by director of national security at the presidential office, Shin Won-sik and Sung Tae-yoon, director of national policy at the top office.
