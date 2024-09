Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol hosted a dinner meeting with the newly elected leadership of the ruling People Power Party on Tuesday.At the meeting, Yoon discussed the outcome of his recent visit to the Czech Republic, and the lawmakers conveyed public sentiment over the Chuseok holiday and presented suggestions.Other topics reportedly included the nuclear power ecosystem and the National Assembly situation ahead of the parliamentary inspection of government offices.However, their discussion did not touch on sensitive issues such as the prolonged health care crisis or the recent controversy surrounding first lady Kim Keon-hee.Although party leader Han Dong-hoon had requested a one-on-one meeting with the president to discuss pending issues, in addition to the dinner, it did not take place.After the dinner, Han reportedly contacted the presidential office to make the request again.