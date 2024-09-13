Menu Content

Prosecution Panel Recommends Indictment of Korean American Pastor over Gifts for First Lady

Written: 2024-09-25 08:38:56Updated: 2024-09-25 15:26:04

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution's investigation review committee has recommended the indictment of a Korean American pastor who gave first lady Kim Keon-hee a luxury bag and other expensive gifts.

The independent panel decided in an eight-to-seven vote that the pastor, Choi Jae-young, should face charges under the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act, after deliberations that started at 2 p.m. Tuesday and lasted for more than eight hours.

This poses a dilemma for the prosecution as earlier this month, the review committee recommended that the first lady not be indicted for accepting the luxury bag. The panel's recommendations are  non-binding.

The panel this time recommended that Choi not face indictment on three other charges: defamation, trespassing and obstruction of official duties. 
 
The pastor gave Kim a Dior handbag worth three million won, or two thousand-265 dollars, and other expensive gifts between June and September 2022. 

The differing conclusions about Choi and the first lady are expected to put the prosecution on the spot.
