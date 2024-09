Photo : YONHAP News

Consumer sentiment in South Korea worsened for the second consecutive month in September.According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Wednesday, the composite consumer sentiment index posted 100 in September, down zero-point-eight points from the previous month.That’s the lowest since May, when it stood at 98-point-four.A reading above 100 indicates that optimists outnumber pessimists.The BOK attributed the decline in consumer sentiment to concerns over a delayed recovery in domestic demand, despite slowing inflation.The consumer sentiment index for housing prices rose one point to 119 in September, having increased for four straight months.Inflation expectations for the year ahead dropped one-tenth of a percentage point to two-point-nine percent.