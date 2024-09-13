Ambassador: S. Korea, US to Maintain Readiness Posture 'Around the Clock'

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s ambassador to the United States said Seoul and Washington will maintain readiness postures “around the clock” in anticipation of provocations from North Korea.Ambassador Cho Hyun-dong made the remarks Tuesday during a meeting with reporters in Washington, pointing to the possibility that North Korea could engage in serious provocations as the U.S. prepares for a change of leadership.The ambassador added that North Korea’s recent activities were concerning, referring to the disclosure of images of a uranium enrichment facility and a new, larger transporter erector launcher vehicle.Commenting on the U.S. presidential election, Cho said he expects the neck-and-neck race between the two leading candidates to continue for a while unless unexpected variables arise.The top diplomat said he traveled to Michigan, Arizona and Texas from September 8 to 14 with Philip Goldberg, the U.S. ambassador to South Korea, adding that consultations between the two nations are underway to ensure that high-level discussions continue around the time of the U.S. presidential election.Cho said as part of the efforts, the government will continue its efforts to arrange a trilateral summit for South Korea, the U.S. and Japan within the year.