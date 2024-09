Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to provide 500-thousand dollars worth of humanitarian aid to Laos, which was recently hit hard by floods caused by Typhoon Yagi.The foreign ministry made the announcement Wednesday, expressing hope that the aid will help the Southeast Asian country with its recovery efforts.Laos suffered massive damage from the powerful typhoon, with about 176-thousand people displaced in 15 of the nation’s provinces as of Monday.