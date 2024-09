Photo : KBS News

South Korea and Cuba held their first foreign ministers' meeting since establishing diplomatic ties early this year.Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul, who is visiting the United States to attend the UN General Assembly, held talks with his Cuban counterpart, Bruno Eduardo Rodríguez Parrilla, in New York on Tuesday.The two sides did not reveal details and only disclosed a photo of the two ministers sitting face to face, possibly because Cuba has close ties with North Korea.The ministers reportedly discussed pending issues between the two countries, including setting up embassies in each other's capitals.South Korea and Cuba exchanged official letters in New York on February 14 this year and agreed to establish diplomatic relations.According to the South Korean foreign ministry, the two countries are taking steps to open embassies in each other's capitals within the year.