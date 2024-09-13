Foreign Minister Asks UNESCO to Support Follow-Up Steps on Sado Mines

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul has asked UNESCO for its continued interest and support for follow-up measures after the World Heritage listing of Japan's Sado mines.Cho made the request in a meeting with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay on the margins of the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday.The mines were listed in July on the condition that Tokyo take steps to make international visitors aware of the full history of the site, where Koreans were subjected to forced labor in the early part of the 20th century.An exhibit near the mines mentions the harsh working conditions Koreans endured there, but omits the fact that they were forced to work in the mines.Tokyo has also yet to make good on its promise to hold a commemorative ceremony in July or August every year to honor everyone who worked in the mines, including Koreans.Meanwhile, the South Korean minister pledged to increase Seoul's contributions to UNESCO, and the UNESCO chief expressed gratitude for the country's participation in its global citizenship education and vocational training initiatives in Africa.