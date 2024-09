Around 68-thousand students in South Korea say they have experienced school violence this year, putting the figure at an eleven-year high.On Wednesday the education ministry released the results of a survey of 398-thousand students conducted in April and May by education offices in 17 major cities and provinces.Victims of school violence in 2024 accounted for two-point-one percent of all respondents, up zero-point-two percentage point from a year earlier.The number of students reporting violence in elementary schools increased a zero-point-three percentage point year on year to four-point-two percent, setting a fresh record.Thirty-nine-point-four percent of those reporting school violence said they experienced verbal violence, followed by 15-point-five percent who mentioned physical violence and ostracism, and seven-point-four percent who were victims of cyberbullying.