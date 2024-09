Photo : YONHAP News

The country’s first autonomous taxis will begin operating in southern Seoul on Thursday night, but there will be drivers behind the wheel.According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government, the three taxis will run weeknights between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. in designated areas of the Gangnam and Seocho districts.The service is free of charge through the end of the year, and fares will be set sometime next year after the pilot project ends.The taxis will operate in driverless mode on roads with at least four lanes, but drivers will take over in residential areas and child protection zones.The taxis can be hailed via the Kakao T mobile app.