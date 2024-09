Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties joined forces to address deepfake sex crimes, with offenders facing up to seven years in prison if a new bill passes.On Wednesday the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee approved the bill, which provides for up to three years in prison or a fine of up to 30 million won, about 23-thousand U.S. dollars, for possessing, purchasing, storing or viewing deepfake content of a sexual nature.Producers of deepfake content would face up to seven years in prison or fines of up to 50 million won, regardless of whether they intended to distribute the content.The bill, endorsed by both parties, is expected to pass a plenary session scheduled for Thursday.