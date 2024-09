Photo : YONHAP News

The Animal and Plant Quarantine Agency says it has developed, for the first time in the world, a differential diagnosis technology for lumpy skin disease(LSD), a viral disease that affects cattle.With the technology, jointly developed with Median Diagnostics, it can be determined within eight hours if a cow is infected with LSD.When the nation saw cases of LSD emerge last October, such technology was applied and more than 22-hundred cows at 27 farms that weren’t infected with the disease were not culled.The agency said existing gene differentiation methods used to pick out infected cows take at least a week for results to come out, making it difficult to apply them at urgent quarantine sites.The agency said it plans to commercialize the new technology starting next year.