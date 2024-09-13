Military: N. Korea Laid Landmines in Southern Parts of Gaeseong Complex Early This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea was found to have buried landmines early this year in the southern parts of the Gaeseong Industrial Complex.A military official revealed the assessment on Wednesday, adding that no defensive walls were spotted in the sites where the landmines were placed.The official’s remark comes after the Voice of America(VOA) said, based on satellite images taken last month, the North has put up three to four defensive walls in the northern section of the road along the inter-Korean Gyeongui railway line.The South Korean military believes that such walls are not defensive walls even though the North has been installing protective walls presumed to be antitank barriers along the military demarcation line.Since North Korean leader Kim Jong-un characterized inter-Korean ties as relations between two states hostile to each other late last year, the North has been steadily removing its connection with the South, including removing railways on inter-Korean rail lines in June and July.