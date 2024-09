Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol did not respond to inquiries about rumors that he had become enraged over a Marine report on the death of Corporal Chae Su-geun.It was revealed Wednesday, during the eighth hearing in the trial of Colonel Park Jung-hun, who led the probe into Chae’s death, that Yoon had not responded to written inquiries sent by Park’s legal counsel.Park is standing trial for insubordination and defamation of a superior.In the inquiries, the counsel asked the president whether he had said it was wrong for Marine Corps First Division Commander Lim Seong-geun to be indicted on criminal charges, whether he had talked over the phone with former defense minister Lee Jong-sup on July 31, and if so, what they had talked about.In a statement issued under the name of the presidential chief of staff earlier on Tuesday, Yoon’s aides said the questions could not be addressed for national security reasons.