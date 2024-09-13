Minister Indirectly Denounces Im Jong-seok's Unification Remarks

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification minister Kim Yung-ho has indirectly denounced claims by former President Moon Jae-in's chief of staff Im Jong-seok that South Korea should no longer seek to reunite.In a statement read by unification vice minister Kim Soo-kyung on his behalf at a donation deposit ceremony in Seoul, the minister said there are people in the nation who play the role of cheerleader that hails anti-unification and anti-national acts.Kim said Seoul will continue to make preparations for unification while criticizing North Korea for adhering to the stance that inter-Korean ties are relations between two countries hostile to each other.The minister said it should be clearly understood that a “two-nation solution” on the Korean Peninsula cannot, by any means, bring about peace on the peninsula and that unification is the only way to establish true peace.Kim’s remarks come after Im said last Thursday that Seoul should not pursue unification and that a realistic approach would be for the two Koreas to coexist as separate countries.