China Test-fires ICBM into Pacific Ocean for 1st Time in 44 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

China says it successfully test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile(ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean on Wednesday.China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency said the People’s Liberation Army Rocket Force launched an ICBM carrying a dummy warhead at 8:44 a.m., adding that the missile fell into a designated area in the high seas of the Pacific Ocean.The agency, however, stopped short of elaborating on details of the missile, including projectile trajectory and exact location of landing.According to the report, the launch was part of the rocket force’s routine annual training focused on testing the performance of weapons and equipment.China’s defense ministry said it had notified related countries in advance of the test and that the launch was not aimed at a certain country and was conducted in line with international laws and practices.According to Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post, Wednesday marked the first time in 44 years for China to test-fire an ICBM toward the Pacific Ocean.