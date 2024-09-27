Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

S. Korea, Serbia Launch Talks for Economic Partnership Agreement

Written: 2024-09-26 10:24:02Updated: 2024-09-26 10:25:33

S. Korea, Serbia Launch Talks for Economic Partnership Agreement

Photo : KBS News

South Korea and Serbia have officially begun negotiations toward an economic partnership agreement. 

The trade ministry said Thursday that Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo and his Serbian counterpart, Tomislav Momirović, were launching official talks in Seoul for the bilateral trade deal. 

Serbia, rich in important resources such as lithium and zinc, is the first of Europe’s Balkan countries with which South Korea is pursuing such an agreement.

Cheong said 2024 is a meaningful year for the two nations, marking the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties, and expressed hope that the envisioned pact will open up a new era for bilateral cooperation. 

He also said he hopes the two nations will expand cooperation in various fields such as automobiles, advanced technology, renewable energy and nuclear power. 

An economic partnership agreement is less intensive than a free trade agreement, but includes similar market-opening elements such as the elimination of tariffs.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >