Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Ruling Bloc Announces Plan to Foster Talent in Science, Technology

Written: 2024-09-26 11:15:23Updated: 2024-09-26 11:25:33

Ruling Bloc Announces Plan to Foster Talent in Science, Technology

Photo : YONHAP News

One thousand graduate students stand to benefit from a new scholarship program starting next year, part of a government initiative to foster talent in the science and technology sector that will provide five million won per person, or about 37-hundred dollars. 

During a policy coordination meeting Thursday at the National Assembly, the government and the ruling People Power Party produced a set of measures to nurture the nation’s science and technology talent, including the scholarships. 

The plans also include additional funding of 800-thousand won per month for students working toward master’s degrees in science and engineering, and one million won per month for doctoral students. 

The ruling camp intends to seek legislation to increase public awareness of the important work scientists and engineers do. 

The government and the party agreed on the need to revise a special law designed to support scientists and engineers to provide more effective systemic support.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >