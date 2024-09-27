Ruling Bloc Announces Plan to Foster Talent in Science, Technology

Photo : YONHAP News

One thousand graduate students stand to benefit from a new scholarship program starting next year, part of a government initiative to foster talent in the science and technology sector that will provide five million won per person, or about 37-hundred dollars.During a policy coordination meeting Thursday at the National Assembly, the government and the ruling People Power Party produced a set of measures to nurture the nation’s science and technology talent, including the scholarships.The plans also include additional funding of 800-thousand won per month for students working toward master’s degrees in science and engineering, and one million won per month for doctoral students.The ruling camp intends to seek legislation to increase public awareness of the important work scientists and engineers do.The government and the party agreed on the need to revise a special law designed to support scientists and engineers to provide more effective systemic support.