Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea moved up in the world talent rankings for the second consecutive year, finishing 26th out of 67 countries.According to the IMD World Competitiveness Center’s World Talent Ranking 2024 list on Thursday, South Korea scored 63-point-57 points for talent competitiveness.The country jumped eight notches this year, having ranked 34th in 2023 and 38th in 2022.Switzerland remained at the top for the eleventh consecutive year, while Singapore came in second, six notches higher than last year.Luxembourg ranked third, followed by Sweden, Denmark, Iceland, Norway and the Netherlands. The United States stood at number 21 and China at number 38.The IMD analyzes various statistics and survey results from thousands of executives to evaluate each country's ability to foster, attract and maintain talent and meet demand from business.